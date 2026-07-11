UAE tops Arab world in Yale 2026 environment index; here's how

The UAE has ranked first among Arab countries in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), the global sustainability scorecard published by Yale University, which assesses 177 countries across 47 indicators spanning environmental health, ecosystem vitality and climate change.

The country achieved a perfect score of 100 in waste management, ranking first worldwide in the category, and scored 100 in the bottom trawling fisheries indicator, meaning no marine life is caught through bottom trawling in the UAE's maritime zones. It also recorded 94.99 per cent in wastewater treatment, placing 19th globally.

The Emirates ranked first in the region and ninth globally for the protection of marine Key Biodiversity Areas, and second regionally for marine habitat protection.

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Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the ranking reflects values embedded in the nation's identity rather than a recent shift. "The UAE's environmental stewardship is not a recent development, but a core value woven into the nation's fabric," she said, crediting the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his early recognition of the importance of conserving natural resources.

She described the achievement as the result of a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, with local communities, private enterprises and federal entities rallying around the country's ecological targets. "Our journey does not stop here. We will continue to pioneer global standards, proving that economic prosperity and environmental sustainability can and must go hand in hand," she added.

Solar mega projects and water security

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy, backed by investments of Dh150 billion to Dh200 billion by 2030. The country's installed renewable energy capacity grew by 117 per cent between 2022 and 2025, driven by landmark projects from Noor Abu Dhabi to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The momentum continues with a recently announced $6 billion project near Abu Dhabi, developed by Masdar and EWEC, combining 5.2GW of solar photovoltaic capacity with a 19GWh battery storage system. Once complete, it will be the world's largest continuous solar-plus-storage facility, capable of delivering clean baseload power around the clock.

Water security remains a national priority, with facilities such as Al Taweelah, one of the world's largest reverse osmosis desalination plants, reducing the environmental footprint of desalination while strengthening long-term climate resilience.

Drones planting mangroves

The country's biodiversity push is anchored in its goal of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, and it has already crossed the halfway mark with more than 50 million planted across the seven emirates. Terrestrial and marine protected areas now cover more than 19 per cent of the UAE's territory.

Technology has accelerated the effort. UAE-developed, AI-equipped heavy-lift drones disperse custom mangrove seeds over difficult-to-reach coastal areas, while machine learning systems and satellite monitoring track blue carbon sequestration, seedling growth and air quality patterns in real time.

The 2026 EPI notes that while wealth and environmental performance are closely correlated globally, strategic governance is what separates leaders from the rest, a distinction the UAE says its policies, from the National Air Quality Agenda 2031 to the Circular Economy Policy 2031, are built to prove.