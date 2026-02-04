Sheikh Mohamed says UAE committed to greener future on National Environment Day

On the occasion of National Environment Day (February 4, 2026), the UAE President shared a message reaffirming "shared responsibility to advance sustainability efforts and preserve our natural resources for generations to come."

"Recognising the important role of individuals in protecting the environment throughout our nation's history, the UAE is committed to empowering communities to contribute in support of a greener and healthier world for all," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

Wam reported that the UAE has achieved exceptional goals in the area of sustainability.

Some landmark projects undertaken by the UAE include: