UAE emphasises need for strategic approach to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Children wait for food being distributed at a camp in Khan Yunis on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 6:59 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 7:18 PM

The UAE affirmed that dealing with the humanitarian crisis and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people necessitate adopting a comprehensive strategic approach to ensure a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This approach should put an end to the cycle of violence, hatred and extremism, based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state that fulfills all legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a dignified and secured life.

In a statement released on Tuesday at the conclusion of an international conference on emergency humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea area of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the UAE said that today, more than ever, the Palestinian people deserve a competent and transparent government of independent experts, operating with integrity and in accordance with international standards, to earn the trust of the international community and their cooperation.

This conference convenes amidst the Israeli war that has been ravaging the Gaza Strip for eight months, claiming the lives of more than 36,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, and injuring around 80,000 Palestinians.

It has also led to the displacement of over 78 percent of the population of Gaza, the collapse of the healthcare system, exacerbated the risk of famine, and intensified the spread of diseases. As the party responsible for this catastrophe, we reiterate our calls on Israel for an immediate cessation of all military activities, full compliance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, adherence to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) rulings, and the unimpeded and sustainable delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.