193,000 rides and counting: Dubai's smart minibus pooling service sees growing demand

Dubai’s minibus pooling service has served over 193,000 riders since its launch in December 2024. The service allows passengers travelling to nearby destinations to share a journey that is comfortable, efficient, and easy to access through mobile apps.

Operated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the pre-booked, app-based minibus service plies between several areas including Business Bay, Barsha, Mirdif, and Al Quoz. According to the RTA, the rapid growth reflects a strong public demand for smart and flexible mobility solutions across the emirate.

The bookings for these minibuses are facilitated through three smart applications- Citylink Shuttle, DrivenBus, and Fluxx Daily. Each company operates and manages over 20 minibuses. The seating capacity of these buses range between 13 to 30 passengers and the fares vary based on the distance travelled and demand for the service.

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Routes based on real-time demand

The service recorded its highest performance in October 2025, when more than 18,000 riders used it in a single month. This milestone highlights its increasing role in connecting residential areas, business districts, and key destinations across Dubai.

The RTA operates the service through a flexible model that adjusts routes based on real-time demand. This approach improves efficiency, enhances the overall public transport experience, and encourages residents to reduce their reliance on private vehicles.

The smart bus pooling service also supports Dubai’s green mobility targets. By optimising vehicle use, it helps reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions. It also provides effective solutions for first- and last-mile travel, improving connections between neighbourhoods and the broader public transport network.

The service currently covers several key areas across Dubai, and the RTA is actively exploring expansion opportunities to meet growing demand.

Earlier this year, RTA launched a pilot programme of school transport pooling initiative in a bid to ease traffic congestion around schools and educational institutes. Under the pilot, shared vehicles transport students from multiple schools within defined geographic zones, using technology for trip management, vehicle tracking and operational monitoring.

The RTA said it is continuing to work on integrating these services with other public transport modes, ensuring that residents and visitors have access to safe, comfortable, and efficient travel options that improve quality of life across the emirate.