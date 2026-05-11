RTA expands Bus-On-Demand service to 4 new areas as demand surges 136% since 2025

The Bus-On-Demand network has been expanded to four additional communities — Al Qusais, Jumeirah Village Circle, Al Warqa’a and Dubai Investments Park (DIP) — by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

This follows a sharp 136 per cent surge in ridership in 2025. The expansion comes as usage jumped to 984,929 riders in 2025, up from 417,315 the previous year, an increase of more than 567,000 trips.

The figures highlight growing public reliance on flexible, app-based transport options across the city.

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Connecting more first-and-last mile link

With the latest addition, the Bus-On-Demand service now operates across 17 areas in Dubai using a fleet of 49 minibuses.

It is designed to improve first- and last-mile connectivity by linking residential neighbourhoods with metro stations, bus stops and key commercial hubs.

Previously covered areas include Al Barsha, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Al Nahda, Al Karama, Oud Metha and others.

The service works through the Dubai Bus-On-Demand app, allowing passengers to book shared rides between dynamically assigned pick-up and drop-off points.

Unlike traditional bus routes, it operates without fixed stops, adjusting in real time to passenger demand — a model that reduces waiting times and improves efficiency.

Promotional free rides

RTA said the expansion aligns with Dubai’s wider push for smart, sustainable mobility and aims to reduce reliance on private vehicles while integrating more closely with the emirate’s wider public transport network, including the Metro and bus systems.

The fare remains set at Dh 5 per trip, with Dh 4 for additional passengers, making it one of the more affordable on-demand mobility options in the city. Promotional free rides are also being offered during the launch phase to encourage adoption.

Further expansion is planned in the next phase, alongside refinements to the operating model to balance service quality with long-term sustainability as demand continues to rise.