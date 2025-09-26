UAE residents could charge EV in 5 minutes by 2026, get 400km driving range

A new megawatt charger which can add up to 400km of driving range in just five minutes was showcased at Dubai Festival City, according to Chinese carmaker BYD executives.

As long charging times remain a concern for Electric Vehicle (EV) users, this is a step towards making EVs more practical, said Stella Li, executive vice president of BYD and CEO of the company’s operations in the Americas and Europe.

Although no operational charging points have been set up yet, the demo highlighted how the motorists could soon recharge their cars just as quick as refuelling at a petrol station.

The Dubai demonstration marked the first time this technology has been showcased outside China.

“For just five minutes of megawatt charging, one can get 400km of range. It’s like going to the gas station and grabbing a coffee,” Li said during the launch event.

Wider rollout ahead

Li confirmed that from next year, the system would be made available for all types of electric cars. She said this step would help convince more people to shift to EVs.

The car maker is working with partners in the UAE and across the Middle East to deploy more than 600 flash charging stations by the end of 2026. The company is still finalising how many of those will be located in the Emirates.

‘UAE is ideal for innovation’

Li said the UAE provides an ideal environment to introduce new technology. “This is the dream, and the UAE is the place to make your dream come true. Our company stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ and this country makes things happen,” she said.

The flash charging stations are being designed with a universal connector, meaning they can technically charge any electric vehicle. However, Li pointed out that not all cars may be able to take advantage of the full charging speed.

EV manufacturers believe that if flash charging is rolled out as planned, the system could play a key role in accelerating EV adoption in the UAE, which is working toward its Net Zero by 2050 strategy. “Faster charging times could make electric cars more practical for daily use, easing concerns about waiting at charging stations,” said Li.

Li also noted that they are working on other advanced technologies, including autonomous and intelligent driving systems, which she said will further improve the driving experience in the region.