Range anxiety in UAE: Why plug-in hybrids make sense on UAE roads

Let's be honest: the idea of running out of battery in the middle of Sheikh Zayed Road or halfway to Fujairah is stressful for any driver. While electric cars are the future, UAE drivers still have one big question: will they go the distance?

That fear has a name: range anxiety. And in a country where intercity road trips are part of daily life, it’s a real issue. That’s where Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Range-Extended EVs (REEVs) come in as a smart middle ground between full electric and traditional fuel-powered cars.

EVs and long-distance drives

These vehicles allow customers to commute on fully electric power for their daily drives, with ranges of 100 km+ on a single charge. Most daily commutes in the UAE are under 50 km. PHEVs and REEVs can handle those trips using pure electric power - with zero emissions. No problem.

The question is: what happens when you want to drive an EV from Dubai to Abu Dhabi or a neighbouring GCC country, say, for the upcoming UAE public holiday in September?

The beauty of these vehicles is that they also feature a petrol engine for backup during longer journeys of up to 1,200 km total combined range. That’s Dubai to Muscat - and back. Or even Dubai to Salalah, one way. No need to wait for a charger or worry about being stranded.

With hybrid and extended-range solutions, customers no longer have to choose between sustainability and convenience. It’s a combination that offers the advantages of zero emissions for daily driving along with the convenience of extended range when needed.

EV adoption in UAE

The UAE is leading the way in shaping global sustainability trends. Through landmark policies such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, forward-looking mobility incentives, and green financing tools, the country is building a blueprint that others can follow.

Today, EV adoption is rising steadily, accompanied by the growth of supporting infrastructure. Across various sectors, from government fleets and delivery networks to retail buyers, an increasing number of people are embracing hybrid and EV technologies. A prime example is the RTA's expanding fleet of hybrid taxis, demonstrating that when performance aligns with sustainability, adoption can accelerate quickly.

Our leadership at Galadari is aligned with this national vision. The PHEVs and REEVs we will soon introduce of Lynk & Co and OMODA & JAECOO combine sustainability with practicality, ready for the roads of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and beyond.

As a company with a legacy of innovation and a strong focus on our customers, we see hybrid technology as a strategic accelerator and an important part of our future. We believe the hybrid roadmap plays a crucial role in preparing both infrastructure and consumer mindsets for an electric future.

The UAE’s unique position, with strong public-private partnerships, tech-savvy consumers, and a top-down policy mandate, makes it a perfect testing ground for next-generation mobility. And the Motors Division of Galadari Brothers is committed to driving this change, responsibly and confidently.