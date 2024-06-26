Resilience, emotional intelligence: Why people in UAE are learning these new skills

The card will be rolled out in stages over the next two and a half years, replacing 10 million plus debit cards
The demand for unique skills such as resilience, emotional intelligence and conflict management is growing in UAE as learners focus on leadership development, according to the Global Skills Development Report 2024 released by Coursera.
The other top skills that people in the UAE are learning include people development, leadership development, supply chain systems, blockchain, audit, general accounting and change management.
“Learners focus on leadership development, resilience, and blockchain skills, preparing for roles such as operations manager, IT project manager, and business analyst. This aligns with the UAE’s focus on business intelligence and digital transformation roles, both expected to grow significantly. However, with 82 per cent of UAE workers seeking more training for career confidence, further skill development is crucial,” according to a study by Coursera.
The UAE’s learners comprise consumers, students at university campuses, and employees in the public and private sectors.
As of Q1 2024, the UAE has over 1 million Coursera learners, with a median age of 35 years. Among these learners, 33 per cent are women, including 27 per cent in STEM fields. With significant enrollment growth, learners in the UAE are increasingly investing in their education to prepare for digital jobs, particularly in areas like AI, data science, and other emerging fields.
To identify top skills and competencies, Coursera uses an over-indexing methodology, which means that learners in a specific country or region are disproportionately enrolling in a given skill or competency compared to learners globally.
This, therefore, means that the UAE’s learners are enrolling in courses that cultivate resilience at a higher rate than learners across the world. Learners in the UAE are, like their global peers, recognising that they are experiencing a period of profound change, occurring at a rapid rate.
With generative AI transforming the skills that workers need, "it is unsurprising that workers experiencing unprecedented change are seeking not only the technical and digital skills required to improve their productivity, but also the human skills required to navigate disruption", according to Kais Zribi, general manager for the Middle East and Africa at Coursera.
Richard Jackson, chief operating officer of Tasc Group, said resilience is an extremely important trait when facing challenges and uncertainty, while emotional intelligence enhances interpersonal relationships and leadership effectiveness.
“In a region like the Middle East, where innovations and market competitiveness change every day, this skill (resilience) is particularly favourable. With over 16 years of navigating changes in labour and business laws and challenges like Covid-19, maintaining a steadfast vision has been pivotal for professionals in the UAE. Those who can bounce back from setbacks demonstrate adaptability and perseverance, essential qualities for both professional and personal growth.”
In a culturally diverse workplace like the UAE, where effective communication is vital, he said, “Emotional intelligence enables professionals to navigate cross-cultural interactions sensitively, fostering trust and collaboration across teams.”
He continued: “Conflict management skills are indispensable in mitigating disputes constructively. As workplaces become more diverse, resolving conflicts peacefully and productively becomes essential.”
Coursera’s report reported a remarkable increase of over 1,100 per cent in GenAI enrollments in the UAE, surpassing the 861 per cent growth in the Mena region and the 1,060 per cent growth globally, reflecting the growing interest among UAE learners in developing proficiency in AI and machine learning.
“The UAE is accelerating AI proficiency to close skill gaps and build a competitive workforce. AI represents the most significant opportunity for the UAE’s skilled workforce, evident in the country’s growth in GenAI enrollments. With AI integration across sectors, targeted training programs will be crucial to nurturing a skilled talent pool and significantly increasing its contribution to the UAE’s economic growth,” said Zribi.
