'Every year spent in education improves life expectancy': UAE doctors, educators explain new study

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 7:32 AM

Completing primary, secondary, and tertiary education is comparable to maintaining a lifelong healthy diet, reducing the risk of death by 34 per cent compared to individuals without formal education.

A new analysis in The Lancet Public Health journal links education to gain in longevity.

Every year spent in school or university improves life expectancy while not attending school is as deadly as smoking or heavy drinking, it says.

Khaleej Times reached out to a few educators and doctors in the UAE to get a perspective about the new study.

Dr Kholoud Omar, General Practitioner, Prime Medical Center - Rahmania Mall, said, “According to the study, each additional year of schooling completed was associated with a 13 per cent reduction in all-cause mortality risk. The reasons for this appear to be multifaceted.

Higher levels of education are linked to better health literacy, healthier behaviours (like less smoking and drinking), stronger social connections, and greater access to healthcare and resources that support good health. Children and adolescents who miss school also miss out on important health interventions and education provided in the school setting.”

Doctors stressed it is essential to recognise that correlation does not imply causation, and other factors such as genetics, environment, lifestyle choices, and access to healthcare also play crucial roles in determining life expectancy.

Better jobs, better insurance covers

Dr Swetha Dilip, General Practitioner – Dermatology, CosmeSurge Dubai said, “Higher levels of education can lead to better job opportunities, which may provide access to comprehensive health insurance and a supportive work environment that promotes mental health and well-being.”

Medics explained education promotes critical thinking skills and potentially reduces the risk of cognitive decline and related health conditions as individuals age.

Educators pointed out that the UN Sustainable Development Goals 4.1 and 4.3 remind all nations of the important role that education plays in optimizing the health and wellbeing of a community.

Reduced high-risk behaviours

Dr Suzanne Robertson-Malt, Associate Professor, (Director Health Sciences), School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Health - University of Wollongong Dubai said, “This study provides us with the most comprehensive summary, to date, of the important role that education can have on reducing the harmful effects of high-risk behaviours such as chronic smoking and alcohol consumption.”