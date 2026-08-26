Indian expats in UAE queue up outside restaurants as early as 11am for Onam sadhya

UAE residents began making a beeline for Onam sadhya as early as 11am on Wednesday. Some arrived with their families in traditional Kerala outfits, while others took a brief break from work to enjoy the meal with colleagues.

Dubai resident Sajikumar made his way to Karama from his workplace in Ajman while his wife Manju, who took the day off work, arrived from Al Quoz. The couple were joined by their family friend Thoufeeq who came from his office in Jebel Ali. “When I first came to Dubai, both of them took care of me like I was their son, so my Onam is usually with them,” said Thoufeeq.

Saji added that on the day of Onam the family always makes it a point to spend time together. “We arrived here at 11 and waited for the restaurants to start serving,” he said. “We sat for the first round of sadhya.”

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After their meal, the couple video-called their son who is studying in Kerala. “We miss him, but thankfully he has people around him to celebrate Onam,” said Manju. “Now, we are heading to watch a movie at Deira City Centre.”

Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala and is usually celebrated with an elaborate feast of over 25 dishes eaten on a banana leaf. Keralites usually dress in traditional clothes and celebrate by arranging a pookalam (flower carpet).

Suspending regular meals

Meanwhile many restaurants suspended their regular meals to focus on Onam sadhya. At Pepperlane restaurant in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the staff began preparation for the feast early in the morning. “Our staff arrived early and we all began our cutting and chopping at 4am,” said the restaurant owner Natasha Farooq.

“The sadhya was served at sharp 12pm, by which time we already had a queue. We were expecting 250 meals to be sold today but by 1.30pm, we had already done 350 meals and were completely sold out. We are expecting the crowds to continue all through the weekend.”

There were similar scenes at Malabar Tiffin House in Karama as well. “We have already had calls asking for biryani and we had to tell them that we only serve sadhya,” said chef and founder Muhammed Anees. “Our preparations started at around 4am and we are expecting around 200 people for dine-in and around 150 for takeaway.”

Earlier, a spokesperson for Lulu told Khaleej Times that over 2,500 tonnes of fresh vegetables were flown in just to make over 150,000 sadhyas.

Break from work

Dubai resident Anoop attended Onam celebrations in his office and took a break to have sadhya with his wife Shyama and three-year-old daughter Advika. They arrived at 11.30am to beat the rush. Advika came wearing a pattu pavada (traditional skirt and blouse).

“Last year, we made the mistake of getting to the restaurant of 1.30pm and we had to wait till 3pm,” said Anoop. “So, this year, we decided to come early.”

Similarly, colleagues Sanitha, Vidhya, Maria, Afthar and Ishika took a break from their workplace to eat sadhya together. They arrived dressed in traditional clothes. “This is the first year that we have got the chance to step away from office to have sadya,” said Sanitha. “Usually, we order to office. But this time, we are excited to have it at the restaurant together. After this, we will all head straight back to work.”

For the teammates who work at Medcare Hospital group, it is only the start of a lengthy Onam celebration.

“We will have a sadya in our office tomorrow and then over the weekend, there will be an elaborates Onam celebration,” said Afthar. “There are competitions for all the staff and everyone is busy practicing for the dance and flower carpets. Over 500 people are expected to attend.”