Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan inaugurates IIM Ahmedabad’s first international campus

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has officially opened its first international campus at Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The inauguration was led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Welcoming the prestigious institution, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the growing partnership between the UAE and India.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He said, “Guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is rapidly growing as a destination of choice for exceptional students and a global hub for talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The energy and ambition of our youth are the driving forces of Dubai’s future, and by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and values to succeed in a rapidly changing international environment, we are empowering them to lead with confidence.”

He added, “Dubai continues to draw world-class universities as part of our commitment to advancing the higher education sector in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies, and the Education 33 Strategy, which aspires to make Dubai one of the world’s top 10 student cities by 2033. By fostering a vibrant, multicultural learning environment, we are building an education ecosystem that fuels sustainable development and prepares the next generation to create a brighter tomorrow for Dubai and the world.”

Key UAE and Indian dignitaries among attendees

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key UAE dignitaries including Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Sara bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; and other senior officials.

From India, the event was graced by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India; Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE; and senior IIMA officials.

The IIMA Dubai Campus is a joint vision of the Indian and Dubai governments, expanding IIMA’s global footprint in management education.

The campus aims to provide world-class learning opportunities to aspiring leaders across the Middle East and beyond while fostering cross-cultural exchange and academic collaboration. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it is designed to meet students’ learning needs and ambitions.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, “The inauguration of IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is one more step towards globalisation of India’s education. A new milestone in India-UAE knowledge collaboration, Dubai has provided a perfect launchpad to the ethos of Indian in spirit, global in outlook by hosting IIM Ahmedabad international campus.”

Initial offerings

The first programme launched by the Dubai Campus is a full-time one-year MBA, structured across five terms, designed to provide a rigorous academic experience and international exposure. The inaugural cohort consists of 35 students—27 men and 8 women—from diverse professional backgrounds including banking, financial services, consulting, IT, manufacturing, and healthcare.

In its first year, the Dubai Campus also plans to establish two dedicated centres of excellence—one focusing on case writing and development, and the other on start-up incubation. As the campus grows, additional academic programmes will be introduced to meet the evolving needs of global professionals and entrepreneurs.

Pankaj Patel, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, IIMA, said, “The launch of IIMA’s first international campus in Dubai is a proud milestone for the Institute and for Indian management education. By establishing a presence in one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship, IIMA is extending its global footprint. This step strengthens our commitment to shaping future-ready leaders who can thrive in an interconnected world.”