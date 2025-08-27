Heriot-Watt University Dubai marks 20 years with cutting-edge tech programmes for 2025

Heriot-Watt University was the first British university to establish a campus in Dubai, back in 2005. Over the last two decades it has grown into a leading institution, offering a wide range of foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

John R. Woodward, Head of School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences (MACS) at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “We take pride in our programmes, which are research-led and delivered by experienced academics. As we celebrate 20 years in the region, we remain committed to delivering globally recognised, industry-relevant education to prepare our graduates with knowledge and skills to meet the needs of a fast-evolving regional job market.”

“We offer programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate level and have a growing research programme, all of which are accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the UAE, and assured by UK's Quality Assurance Agency (QAA).

We remain committed to delivering world-class, future-driven education that is locally relevant and globally recognised, with our students taking the same courses as their peers in Edinburgh and sitting the exact same exams,” he said.

The job market in Dubai is rapidly evolving to meet the growing ambitions of becoming a world leader in several technology sectors. The School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences at Heriot-Watt University Dubai is keen on being part of this journey.

Woodward noted: “At the undergraduate level, we offer traditional computer science programmes as well as specialised programmes in AI, data science, cybersecurity, software engineering and games programming. The programmes feature strong technical content such as programming languages, algorithms, computer architectures and web technologies. We also offer programmes that address emerging fields such as AI and data science.”

“We also cater to working professionals seeking to further their qualifications by scheduling classes in the evenings and on some weekends. This enables working professionals to stay up to date without taking a career break. Our programmes provide master’s-level knowledge and skills, helping professionals advance in their careers. In addition, we are expanding research activities at the Dubai campus, with a growing number of PhD students contributing to an emerging research community,” he added.

Our programmes for 2025 include

1. MSc Artificial Intelligence

2. MSc Data Science

3. MSc Applied Cybersecurity

4. MSc Information Technology (Business)

5. MSc Software Engineering

6. BSC (Honours) Computer Science BSC (Honours)

7. Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence)

8. BSC (Honours) Computer Science (Data Science)

9. BSC (Honours) Computer Science (Cyber Security)

10. BSC (Honours) Computer Systems

11. BSc Actuarial Data Science

12. BSc Data Sciences

Every programme is thoughtfully designed to provide students with strong theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and soft skills, all of which are essential to thrive in a competitive global job market. The university graduates are confident in their abilities and well prepared to succeed in a wide range of roles.

“Our building is probably the best university facility I have worked in, with an excellent location. Our programmes are unique yet identical to those taught in the UK; they are research-led, high-quality, and globally recognised by both professional bodies and local accrediting agencies. The curricula focus not only on strong theoretical knowledge but also place equal emphasis on practical application, ensuring students are workplace-ready and able to secure roles across various sectors," said John R. Woodward, Head of School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

“Organisations today are driven by technology and the data they generate. This is creating an increasingly complex industrial ecosystem, impacting employment. MACS offers a range of technical degree programmes that equip graduates with cutting-edge skills to succeed in a range of exciting roles: from building innovative applications, seizing market gaps, to maintaining existing systems, addressing cybersecurity concerns, and leveraging valuable data,” said Professor Hind Zantout, Deputy Head of School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences (MACS) at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary here in Dubai, Heriot-Watt University is offering an Dh20,000 discount to students applying for selected programmes in the September 2025 intake. This award is available to undergraduate MACS students who apply and pay the tuition fee deposit for the September intake.

Guided tours of 218,000sqft state-of-the-art campus in

Dubai Knowledge Park are available Monday to Friday, 9am – 4pm.

For enquiries, contact Admissions Office at +971 (0) 48 727 000 or visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.