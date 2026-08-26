Federer dazzles at US Open Exhibition but shuts down comeback talk

Former world No. 1 and five-time US Open champion Roger Federer has ruled out a return to professional tennis, saying he is too busy to commit to the demands of the tour and that his body is no longer up to it.

The Swiss legend made a memorable return to the US Open on Tuesday, delighting a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium as he joined John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick for a star-studded exhibition night.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, received a standing ovation from the New York crowd before taking on his former rival Roddick in a one-set singles match. Federer prevailed 6-3 before partnering with McEnroe to defeat Agassi and Roddick 7-5 in the doubles contest, according to the ATP Tour.

American icon Serena Williams, 44, recently returned to competitive tennis. But Federer, who turned 45 on August 8, ruled out playing again on the highest stage.

"No, not at all," Federer said at a press conference.

The Swiss legend explained that returning to the tour would involve several commitments, including entering the anti-doping testing pool, while his schedule and physical condition would make a comeback difficult.

"Thanks for asking. I wasn't sure if the question was going to get asked, but I'm happy you did, so I can clarify in case anybody thought. Anyway, you have to enter the doping pool. There are way too many obstacles. I'm too busy. I'm barely finding time to play any exhos [exhibition matches], so imagine a tour, and the body is done," Federer said.

He added that he is content with his current life away from competitive tennis and enjoys following the sport as a fan.

"But I'm very happy with how I'm feeling. I'm just a fan now, enjoying watching," he added.

Federer, who remains the only player—male or female—to win five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008, last competed at the Grand Slam in 2021 before announcing his retirement in 2022.

The timing of the match comes ahead of Federer's induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Olympic gold and silver medallist, who has won 103 tour-level trophies, was selected in his very first year of eligibility. The induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 29 in Newport, Rhode Island.

On Tuesday, Federer enjoyed playing the two exhibition matches in New York.

"It's great to be back in New York," said Federer, who competed at the US Open for the final time in 2019. "It's incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005 -- that's when it all started here, my love for New York with the victories here."

Federer received a hero's welcome when he walked onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I fell in love with this city and this court from day one," Federer said. "I believe my first time on the center court was against Andre [in 2001]. He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. I had no shot. I was like, 'Okay, not so easy, not so fast, Roger'," he added with a laugh.

The exhibition night brought together several high-profile guests and celebrities, adding to the celebratory atmosphere at the US Open. A tribute video narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey was played on the stadium's video board, while Anna Wintour conducted the coin toss ahead of the Federer-Roddick singles contest.

Several prominent tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Alexandra Eala, were also in attendance as Federer returned to the tournament where he produced some of the most memorable moments of his illustrious career.