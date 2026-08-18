Williams sisters beaten on doubles return, Eala loses at Cincinnati Open

Serena and Venus Williams lost in their first doubles match together since 2022 while men's top seed Alexander Zverev battled into the fourth round on Monday at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Williams sisters, with 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals together, were side-by-side for the first time since the 2022 US Open but lost to American Payton Stearns and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

"It was fun and special. We kicked off a little rust," Serena Williams said. "I didn't come here to win this tournament. It's about having fun and I did want to do the best I could."

Alexandra Eala, the 17th-seeded Filipina, lost to US ninth seed Amanda Anisimova, who recovered after losing a 65-minute opening set for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The opener featured a 20-minute fifth game, with Eala, 21, coming back from a break down before Anisimova battled back.

Serena, 44, and Venus, 46, each lost serve once in the first set, dropping six of the final seven games, but dominated the second set and rallied from 8-2 down in the 10-point tie-breaker third set only to lose on a Venus double fault.

"It was weird to be in a full stadium. This is not my usual Monday night," said Serena, who noted with the US Open approaching that their reunion is a limited-time attraction.

"This is not forever. It's... not long," she said. "We don't have to play every week. It's a bit different."

German star Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, won his ATP season-best 46th match of the campaign by defeating Terrance Atmane 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6).

Zverev finished the Frenchman, a 2025 Cincinnati semifinalist, with a sizzling backhand down the line.

"He was playing incredibly aggressively, hitting forehands all over the court," Zverev said. "He made it difficult for you to play aggressive yourself."

Men's fifth seed Alex de Minaur battled through multiple rain interruptions to defeat Arthur Fery 7-5, 7-6 (7/3).

The Australian was up a set and 5-1 after a 30-minute stoppage before Wimbledon semifinalist Fery caught fire, but he took the tie-break to advance despite 29 unforced errors.

"You never want to go into a rain delay leading 5-1," he said. "It was a tough day with all the interruptions. I can't remember a match that started and stopped so many times. I'm happy with how I found a way."

He next faces France's Arthur Fils, who dumped Czech ninth seed Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3.

Spanish teen 12th seed Rafael Jodar dominated Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-2, 6-1 and next faces Roland Garros finalist Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

"A Masters 1000 is something I dreamed of as a kid," Jodar said. "I'm grateful for the position I'm in now."

Argentine Thiago Tirante, who ousted Novak Djokovic in the second round, defeated Spain's Martin Landaluce 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4).

Brazil's Joao Fonseca withdrew from the event with an abdominal injury.

'A crazy day'

Two-time Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina shook off two one-hour rain stoppages to beat Magdalena Frech 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

"It was a crazy day, to be honest, coming out every time into clouds and humidity," Rybakina said. "I was on top of the ball in the tie-break but it was a difficult one."

There were also wins for Iga Swiatek and US third seed Jessica Pegula.

Former world number one and defending champion Swiatek outlasted Greece's Maria Sakkari 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Pegula, a 2024 finalist, dispatched compatriot Emma Navarro 7-5, 6-2.