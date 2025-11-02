  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE vs Iraq in Abu Dhabi: Iraqi Football Association buys all tickets for its fans

Iraqi fans cannot directly purchase tickets for the match, to be held on November 13, on the UAEFA website

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 8:02 AM

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced that all tickets allocated to Iraqi fans for the UAE-Iraq World Cup 2026 qualifying playoff on November 13 have been sold.

In a statement, the association clarified that the tickets were bought by the Iraqi Football Association for Iraqi fans, who therefore cannot purchase tickets on the UAEFA website directly.

"We reiterate our welcome to all members of the Iraqi national team and its fans (to) their second home, the United Arab Emirates," the association said in its statement.

Road to World Cup 2026

The match will be the first leg of the playoffs between the two teams. It will be held at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 13, at 8pm. The second leg will be held on November 18 in Iraq.

The winner of the aggregate of the two matches will advance to the global playoff.

The UAE team's dreams were put on hold after its defeat to Qatar earlier. However, UAE still has a chance to advance to next year's Fifa World Cup with these playoffs, as the winner will advance to the intercontinental playoff.