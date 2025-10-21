  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB weather-sun.svg33°C

Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to host UAE vs Iraq World Cup qualifier

Despite their defeat in the Qatar qualifier, the Whites still has a chance to go to the World Cup by joining the fifth-round play-off over two legs next month

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 4:09 PM

Top Stories

Inside UAE shelter offering second chance to women rescued from human trafficking rings

Inside UAE shelter offering second chance to women rescued from human trafficking rings

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

How Arab families in foreign countries keep children connected to Arabic

How Arab families in foreign countries keep children connected to Arabic

The UAE Football Association announced today, Tuesday, that Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the first leg of the national team’s match against Iraq in the World Cup 2026 qualifying playoff.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, November 13, at 8pm in Abu Dhabi, while the second leg will be held on November 18 in Iraq. The winner of the aggregate of the two matches will advance to the global playoff.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Paris Louvre heist lays bare museum security complaints

thumb-image

Chery Group and OMODA&JAECOO champion nature-based solutions at IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

thumb-image

Premier League: Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham

thumb-image

UAE: Man fined Dh20,000 for posting woman’s photos online without her consent

thumb-image

Historic Dh100 million UAE Lottery win: Top 7 biggest jackpots hit by expats

 

The UAE lost an opportunity to secure a spot at next year’s Fifa competition after their defeat to Qatar, but they still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Whites’ will face Iraq in the fifth-round play-off over two legs next month. The winner of this play-off will advance to the intercontinental play-off.

If the UAE beat Iraq in the fifth round, they will advance to the final round of the World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in Mexico from March 23 to 31 next year. 

Apart from the winner of the play-off between the UAE and Iraq, five other teams — one from Africa, two from the North, Central American and Caribbean region, one from South America, and one from the Oceania region — will compete in the intercontinental play-off.

The six teams from different continents will vie for the final two slots at the World Cup next year.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia both secured a spot at next year's Fifa World Cup on Tuesday after clinching first place in their groups in the fourth round of Asian qualifying. Qatar beat the UAE 2-1 and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 with Iraq.