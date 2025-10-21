Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to host UAE vs Iraq World Cup qualifier

The UAE Football Association announced today, Tuesday, that Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the first leg of the national team’s match against Iraq in the World Cup 2026 qualifying playoff.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, November 13, at 8pm in Abu Dhabi, while the second leg will be held on November 18 in Iraq. The winner of the aggregate of the two matches will advance to the global playoff.

The UAE lost an opportunity to secure a spot at next year’s Fifa competition after their defeat to Qatar, but they still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Whites’ will face Iraq in the fifth-round play-off over two legs next month. The winner of this play-off will advance to the intercontinental play-off.

If the UAE beat Iraq in the fifth round, they will advance to the final round of the World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in Mexico from March 23 to 31 next year.

Apart from the winner of the play-off between the UAE and Iraq, five other teams — one from Africa, two from the North, Central American and Caribbean region, one from South America, and one from the Oceania region — will compete in the intercontinental play-off.

The six teams from different continents will vie for the final two slots at the World Cup next year.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia both secured a spot at next year's Fifa World Cup on Tuesday after clinching first place in their groups in the fourth round of Asian qualifying. Qatar beat the UAE 2-1 and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 with Iraq.