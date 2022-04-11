UAE: Is paracetamol medicine safe? Abu Dhabi health authority clarifies

The statement comes after Mohap recently issued a warning about the drug

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 11:30 AM

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) has clarified that paracetamol medicine is safe and has not been withdrawn from the markets.

In a statement issued on Instagram, the DoH said the recent warning from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention aimed at alerting doctors against prescribing this type of medicine along with antibiotics containing flucloxacillin.

When paracetamol and antibiotics containing flucloxacillin are used together, it might affect the percentage of gases and cause side effects to the patient.

The department’s specialists have recommended the need to monitor high-risk individuals in case of synchronised discharge of medicines and report any side effects.

