'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3 release date out, renewed for fourth season

The release date for the third season of the 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series has been announced. The new season will be out on Prime Video on November 11.

The update was shared ahead of Amazon's presentation to advertisers at upfronts in New York City, where the company also released a new image of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) wearing a crown, as per Variety.

'The Rings of Power' is set thousands of years before the original books and movies, during the Second Age of Middle-earth's history. According to the official description, Season 3 will take place several years after the events of Season 2, picking up "at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will - and at last rule all Middle-earth."

According to Amazon, Season 1 of 'The Rings of Power' remains its biggest TV launch ever, while Season 2 is among its top five most-watched returning series ever.

Also, during Amazon's annual Upfront presentation, Prime Video confirmed the early renewal of one of its flagship series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for a fourth season.

The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.