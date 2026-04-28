House of the Dragon season 3 first teaser drops, premiere date finally revealed

The new teaser arrived with the caption, “There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule,” hinting at a fierce battle for the Iron Throne.

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Apr 2026, 11:50 AM
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The much-awaited third season of House of the Dragon has officially received a premiere date, along with a new teaser trailer unveiled by HBO Max.

According to the announcement shared on the official Instagram handle of HBO Max, 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 will launch on 21 June at 9 pm ET. The eight-episode season will release new episodes on a weekly basis, with the finale scheduled for August 9, reported Variety.

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Alongside the release date, HBO also dropped a new teaser for the series. "There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule," the makers wrote in the caption accompanying the teaser.

Based on the George RR Martin book Fire & Blood, the series is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, following the story of the Targaryen civil war, known in Westeros history as the "Dance of the Dragons."

Featuring in the cast are Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, and Tom Glynn-Carney, among others.

The series is co-created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin, who also serve as executive producers. Condal additionally serves as showrunner.

Notably, the House of the Dragon is described as one of the projects in the Game of Thrones universe at HBO and Warner Bros. The studio is also planning for Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - another Game of Thrones prequel, which debuted its first season earlier this year.

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