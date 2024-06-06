Sharvari says working with Sathyaraj in 'Munjya' was an education

Sharvari (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 12:52 PM

Bollywood actor Sharvari is excited about working with the actor Sathyaraj, of Baahubali fame, in the film Munjya. She said, "I am a huge fan of all of Rajamouli sir's work and, of course, his epic cult blockbuster, Baahubali [Part 1 and Part 2]. I have seen both films multiple times. So, when I first learnt that Sathyaraj sir is part of Munjya, I was excited beyond words."

She explained that working with Sathyaraj was a lesson in craft.

"Watching Sathyaraj sir on-set was like attending an acting workshop every day. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything. Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir's consistency and ease made every scene come alive.. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have shared the screen with such a phenomenal actor and I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again," she added.

Munjya stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Recently, makers released a teaser, which introduces the character Munjya in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song Munni Badnam Hui from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster, Dabangg.