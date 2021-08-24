Covid-19: Greece to end free testing for unvaccinated
Free testing for vaccinated people would continue
Greece said it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to boost inoculation rates and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections of the coronavirus.
The country has recorded 13,422 deaths since reporting its first Covid-19 outbreak in February 2020.
New measures that will come into effect on September 13 stop short of forcing people to take a jab, but end free testing and oblige unvaccinated persons to test either once or twice a week, depending on their profession.
The costs of the rapid test, set at 10 euros (approx. Dh43), is a sizeable chunk of money for people in the crisis-hit country where salaries average 1,161 euros (Dh5,000) a month.
Authorities said some six million people in the country of 11 million had already received one or two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, but that a million more were needed to build adequate immunity.
"In contrast to autumn of last year, this autumn everyone can be vaccinated," said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias. "Do we live, or play Russian roulette with the coronavirus?"
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: US advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, US Virgin Islands
>> Covid-19: Greece to require vaccination at indoor restaurants
Free testing for vaccinated people would continue, Kikilias said.
"These measures are not punitive," he said. "They are our duty to all those who went through 18 months of the pandemic carefully, those who lost their shops, jobs, had to work from home to protect themselves."
About 53 per cent of the Greek population is fully vaccinated. Authorities hope to increase that figure to 70 percent by the autumn.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Etihad announces new ICA approval...
To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 63,890 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India says homegrown mRNA vaccine safe...
Government authorities have approved further studies to test the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Daily Covid cases dip below 1,000 for first...
Moreover, daily Covid recoveries have been higher than infections... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Register on ICA platform 5 days before flight,...
To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Daily Covid cases dip below 1,000 for first...
Moreover, daily Covid recoveries have been higher than infections... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to...
It was sighted 50 minutes before sunrise. READ MORE
-
Markets
Time to remit: Pakistani rupee hits 11-month low
Analysts estimate that remittances to Pakistan will continue to... READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school