Covid-19: US advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, US Virgin Islands
US currently lists about 90 countries at the highest warning level.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the US Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in those places.
Other locations being raised to the CDC's "Level 4: Avoid Travel" include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, the Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.
Similarly, the State Department on Monday raised its advisories to "Level4–Do Not Travel" for destinations including Curacao, the French West Indies, Greece, Ireland, Kazakhstan and the Marshall Islands.
Travel advisory eased for India and Pakistan
In early April, the State Department listed 34 countries as "Level Four: Do Not Travel," and then added more than 100 countries to better align with CDC ratings.
After taking many countries off its highest warning level since June, the United States has been adding more countries back because of rising Covid-19 cases. It currently lists about 90 at the highest warning level.
