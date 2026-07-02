India's Adani, Abu Dhabi group sign pact for $11.5 billion aluminium project

The Odisha project will see Adani Enterprises Limited and an IHC subsidiary form a 50/50 joint venture

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 2 Jul 2026, 8:14 PM
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India's Adani Group and Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company are looking to invest $11.5 billion in a massive aluminum project in the eastern state of Odisha, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha state government, Adani said in a statement, with the proposed investment set to be India's "largest foreign direct investment in the metallurgy sector".

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The statement said the Odisha project will see Adani Enterprises Limited and an IHC subsidiary form a 50/50 joint venture.

The project itself will consist of a refinery that can produce four million metric tonnes of aluminium per year, a smaller-capacity aluminum smelter and a 4,000-megawatt captive power plant. It will aim to create 53,500 jobs.

"This partnership with Adani Enterprises reflects that strategy and our shared ambition to develop a world-class integrated aluminium project that creates lasting economic value," Syed Basar Shueb, chief executive of IHC, said in a statement.

While New Delhi is the world's second-largest producer of aluminum, it still depends on imports to keep up with booming demand from local industries.

Last year, Indian policymakers unveiled a strategic plan to boost domestic output by scaling up production six-fold by 2047 and doubling the national aluminum recycling rate.

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