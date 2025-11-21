Dh1.1 billion deals: AD Ports Group inks agreements with two Indian firms

AD Ports Group subsidiary Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, has signed two land lease agreements of more than AED1.1 billion investments with two leading Indian business groups, Jindal SAW Group and Haldiram Group.

Together, the two companies will develop more than 514,000 square metres of manufacturing facilities in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah and ICAD KEZAD Musaffah.

Their investments reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a growing centre for advanced manufacturing, food production, and energy-related industries, while supporting the goals of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy and the UAE’s diversified economic growth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

Both agreements were signed during KEZAD Group’s visit to Mumbai as part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum – Mumbai, organised by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

"We are delighted to welcome Haldiram Global and Jindal Saw to KEZAD. Their trust reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s industrial ecosystem and the confidence international investors place in our ability to support advanced manufacturing at scale," said Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities and Free Zones, AD Ports Group.

He added that these projects will create skilled jobs, deepen sector capabilities, and reinforce commitment to sustainable industrial growth across the UAE.

Both projects align with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy by enhancing local manufacturing capabilities, driving technology adoption, and increasing value addition.

The combined investment will strengthen KEZAD’s food, metals, and energy-related clusters while contributing to job creation and sector diversification.

Jindal Saw Group, a leading global manufacturer of steel pipes, tubes and fittings, will expand its presence in ICAD - KEZAD Musaffah, with a new 300,000 MTPA seamless pipe manufacturing facility.

The approx. Dh1 billion expansion, covering approximately 400,000 square metres, will focus on the production of steel seamless tubes, fittings, and pipes. The scope of operations also includes precision machining and metal forming. These high-precision products are designed for the exploration and transportation of oil and gas, serving both regional and international markets.

P.R. Jindal, Chairman of Jindal SAW Group, said, “Our enduring partnership with KEZAD Group has been pivotal in accelerating our regional growth. Expanding our Abu Dhabi operations is a significant achievement for Jindal SAW, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and serving global energy markets. KEZAD’s integrated infrastructure, connectivity and investor-friendly environment provide a robust platform for our future expansion."

Jindal SAW Group is expanding its footprint in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in a move to cater to the increased global demand and align with the UAE’s initiative to foster industrial development and energy sector excellence and create approximately 1,000 new jobs.

The $10 billion Indian sweets and snacks giant, Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited, will establish through its subsidiary, its first manufacturing hub in MENA, in KEZAD.

The new facility, spread over approximately 114,000 square metres in KEZAD Al Ma’mourah, represents an investment of Dh150 – 200 million from Haldiram’s and will feature upto 11 distinct production lines catering to diverse global consumer preferences. The project will create more than 300 jobs.

Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairman of Haldiram Group, said, “Setting up our manufacturing base in KEZAD aligns with our vision to reach new markets with efficiency and reliability. Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure, supportive regulatory environment, and KEZAD’s supply chain efficiencies and world-class logistics make it the perfect base for our expansion into the Middle East and North African markets.”

The land lease agreement marks a major milestone in Haldiram’s international expansion strategy and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a key destination for global food manufacturing and trade.