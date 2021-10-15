UAE to turn 50: Yas Island to celebrate with giveaways, offers and activations for 50 days

Over 400 individual prizes and offers up for grabs over 50 days until December 2.

Yas Island Abu Dhabi has kicked off UAE's golden jubilee celebrations with their Yas for 50 initiative, which will run for 50 days and end on December 2. This is the biggest-ever giveaway and discount offering across the Island.

Visitors and residents can enjoy special discounts and offers across dining, retail and entertainment, as well as compete to win prizes, including staycations, annual passes and tickets to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

Here's what's in store for visitors at Yas:

>> For the food-lovers

Food lovers can go on a culinary adventure with a new signature dish every day for 50 days in the restaurants at the Yas Plaza Hotels or enjoy the Golden Jubilee Drink created by talented mixologists from Filini Garden, at Yas Plaza. Visitors can also avail the free daily coffee from Crowne Plaza Yas Island or the Dh50 Set Menu at Galito’s, Yas Island.

>> For the lucky winners

One of the top prizes of the celebration is two tickets to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. One couple will have the chance to meet Bollywood singer Arijit Singh after attending his concert at Etihad Arena. One lucky couple can also win a two-days, one-night holiday package on Yas Island, including a romantic Suite at the Yas Island Rotana Abu Dhabi and tickets to theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World, Abu Dhabi.

>> For the thrill-seekers

There are multiple adventures to win during Yas for 50: from three Yas Theme Parks Gold Annual Passes to two DriveYas powered by ADNOC Adrenaline Packs including the Caterham 3 Lap Experience or the Chevrolet Drift Taxi Experience, to Karting Sessions at Kartzone powered by ADNOC and Yas Theme Parks tickets.

>> For discount divas

Yas for 50 also features a huge range of discounts including 50 per cent off entry to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, 50 per cent off at eforea Spa and also special discounts at Yas Mall, restaurants at Yas Marina, The Fountains at Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Hilton Abu Dhabi - Yas Island.

>> For the experiential

Events across the 7 weeks will also include the 50 Hour Mural at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island created by artist Lucas Beaufort, Harlem Globe Trotters Show at Etihad Arena with tickets at Dh50 and Winterfest celebrations at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

>> For the culture vultures

For those who enjoy a more refined experience and seeking a mixture of fun and culture can enter to win either day passes to both Qasr Al Watan and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi or the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld.

>> For the staycationers

Visitors can savour a Golden Afternoon Tea at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, or opt for 50 per cent off the second night booked at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

To complete the celebrations there will also be a dazzling fireworks show for the golden jubilee at Yas Bay Waterfront.