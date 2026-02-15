US forces board ship in Indian Ocean that fled Caribbean blockade: Pentagon
The Panamanian-flagged Veronica III 'tried to defy President Trump's quarantine — hoping to slip away', the Pentagon said on X
- PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Feb 2026, 8:54 PM
- By:
- AFP
US forces boarded an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean that violated President Donald Trump's blockade of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean and fled the region, the Pentagon said Sunday.
The Panamanian-flagged Veronica III "tried to defy President Trump's quarantine — hoping to slip away. We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down," the Pentagon said on X.