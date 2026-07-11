Trump warns US will launch 1,000 missiles at Iran if it acts to kill him

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US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying the United States is prepared to launch a military response if Tehran carries out or attempts to carry out any assassination plot against him.

In a statement, Trump said that "1,000 missiles are locked and loaded" and aimed at Iran, adding that thousands more would follow if the Iranian government acted on what he described as repeated threats made "in many corners of the globe" to assassinate the sitting US president.

"1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, me!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social platform.

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"Orders have already been given, and the US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran," he added.