Somalia: At least 30 killed in Al Shabaab terrorist attack
The al Qaeda-allied terror outfit used car bombs in the assault.
An estimated 30 people died on Sunday when Somalia’s al Shabaab group launched an attack in a town in the country’s semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said.
The insurgents used car bombs in the assault on a military base in Galmudug’s Wisil town, located in central Somalia, triggering a fight with government troops and armed locals, Major Mohamed Awale, a military officer in Galmudug told Reuters.
“They attacked the base with two car bombs and fierce fighting that lasted over an hour followed,” he said.
“The car bombs damaged the military vehicles...residents were well armed and reinforced the base and chased the al Shabaab.”
Thirty people, including 17 soldiers and 13 civilians, died in the fighting, Awale said.
The al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab has been fighting in Somalia for more than a decade to try to topple the country’s central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
Fighters from the group frequently carry out gun and bomb assaults on a range of both civilian and military targets including busy traffic intersections, hotels and military bases.
During the attack that lasted about an hour, Abdullahi Mohamed, a resident in Wisil said he and others had “crept and slept on the ground,” and added he had personally seen about 30 people injured in the assault.
The Somalia government condemned the attack and said 41 al Shabaab fighters had been killed in the fighting as both the military and armed residents pursued the assailants, according to a statement posted on the website of the Somalia state news agency, SONNA.
Those injured in the attack, the statement said, had been airlifted to the capital Mogadishu for treatment.
Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack via a statement on its Radio Al Andalus and said its fighters had killed over 30 soldiers and injured over 40 others.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid-19 restrictions as cases spread across...
Australia is battling flare-ups in at least four cities across the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Somalia: At least 30 killed in Al Shabaab...
The al Qaeda-allied terror outfit used car bombs in the assault. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 15-year-old boy from Delhi receives Diana...
The award is the highest accolade a young person can achieve for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
North Korean leader Kim ‘emaciated’,...
Kim’s personal life is normally taboo for North Korea’s... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: Over 2,000 residents accept Islam in first ...
IACAD is keen to spread Islam's tolerant teachings by guiding new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Austria offers vaccinated UAE visitors quarantine-...
Under-18 unvaccinated children travelling with vaccinated parents can ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Kuwait towns record highest temperatures on Earth ...
Residents have been warned to expect the sweltering weather to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid EDE scanners placed at Abu Dhabi malls,...
The scanners at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves