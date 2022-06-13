Greek police kill Afghan migrant at border: Turkey

The proposals by a group of US senators include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21
World1 day ago
An Afghan citizen attempting to cross the Turkish-Greek border illegally was shot and fatally wounded by Greek border guards on Monday, the Turkish border guard said.
Military police in Meric, northeastern Turkey, confirmed the death to AFP, but did not comment on other details of the incident reported in Turkish media.
According to the private DHA news agency, the dead man was one of eight people trying to cross from Turkey into Greece, the gateway to the European Union.
“Security forces on the Greek side opened fire on a group of Afghan immigrants who wanted to cross the border illegally. One person... was seriously injured” and later died in hospital, DHA reported.
An enquiry has been opened into the incident, the news agency added.
Responding to the report, Greek Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos accused Turkey of spreading “fake news” and having “a troubled past in the instrumentalisation of irregular migrants”.
