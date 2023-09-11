Ian Wilmut, who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79

PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November
Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose work was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep in 1996, has died, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland said Monday. He was 79.
Wilmut set off a global discussion about the ethics of cloning when he announced that his team at the university's Roslin Institute for animal biosciences had cloned Dolly using the nucleus of a cell from an adult sheep.
It marked the first time that a genetically identical mammal was created from an adult cell and spurred questions about the potential cloning of humans.
Wilmut later focused on using cloning techniques to make stem cells that could be used in regenerative medicine.
“With the sad news today of Ian Wilmut’s passing, science has lost a household name,’’ Bruce Whitelaw, the director of the Roslin Institute, said. “Ian led the research team that produced the first cloned mammal in Dolly. This animal has had such a positive impact on how society engages with science, and how scientists engage with society.’’
PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November
The earthquake that hit late Friday killed more than 1,000 people and injured more than 1,000 more
The quake occurred 10 km below the earth's surface
Ukraine's says the declaration is "nothing to be proud of", adding that a Ukrainian presence would have given participants a better understanding of the situation
Officials said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, the use of diesel and make trade faster and cheaper
The former soldier was on the run for four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London
Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added
Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda