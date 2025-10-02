UAE resident’s vessel on Global Sumud flotilla ‘assumed intercepted’

The vessel on which a UAE resident was traveling as part of the Global Sumud flotilla is assumed to be intercepted by Israeli forces. Earlier today, Dr Zaheera Soomar posted photos and videos of an Israeli vessel approaching the boat.

The video feed was then cut off and there has been no update from the team since then. On the official website of the flotilla updated on Thursday, the vessel Fair Lady — on which Dr Zaheera travelled — has been marked as ‘assumed intercepted’ along with several others.

A video was posted on her social media accounts on Thursday evening in which she can be seen saying that she has been abducted. “If you are watching this video, then it means I have been kidnapped by the IOF and taken to Israel against my will,” she said. “Please contact the South African government. Please put pressure on them to bring us home in the genocide. This needs to stop.”

According to media reports, Israel has claimed to have stopped the aid-carrying flotilla from reaching Gaza, after intercepting at least 39 of the 45 vessels. However, the boat Mikeno is reported to have slipped through the blockade and stopped inside the Palestinian territorial waters.

In a video posted from Fair Lady, the travelers can be seen spotting Israeli forces and preparing themselves. They put on their life jackets and sit down calmly, waiting for the Israeli forces to get closer. “Has everyone got their passport?” Dr Zaheera, who is the boat manager, can be heard asking.

She is also seen applying Arabic perfume called attar on her wrists and offering it to her fellow travellers, while explaining the significance of the perfume in Muslim culture. The livestream recording has since been removed from YouTube.

Israeli forces have published a photo of detained activists who were on board the Global Sumud Flotilla, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Brazilian activist Thiego Avila. It is thought that they will be taken to the Ashdod port, 20km away from Gaza, from where they will be deported. In a statement, the flotilla organisers branded the interceptions as “illegal” since they were traversing international waters.

Rigorous training

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Zaheera explained how the team of 497 people on the flotilla underwent rigorous training to be prepared for all eventualities. She had said that as a boat manager, her job was to run drills and make sure everyone was prepared.

On a video shared on social media, entrepreneur Yusuf Omar said that the flotilla training was “incredibly comprehensive” and those on the flotilla was trained to deescalate violence.

“From the 26,000 people that applied, the 500 that are on the ship right now are the best of the best when it comes to their ability to contain their emotions, to be level-headed and able to withstand the psychological strain.”

It is the first time since Israel imposed a naval blockade on Gaza’s waters in 2009 that an unauthorised mission has reached closer than 70 nautical miles from the territory.