US loosens export controls of some military items, AI chips, commercial satellites to UAE

The US Department of Commerce loosened export controls on the UAE on Friday, making it easier to export military items, certain commercial satellites and spacecraft, according to a US government posting in the Federal Register.

The UAE government and approved companies also will now be able to access advanced computing items licence-free, the posting said. UAE companies G42 and Core42 and US companies operating in the country, including Amazon, Apple, and xAI, are among those that no longer need licenses for AI chips and servers.

In providing the more favorable treatment for certain exports to the UAE, the Commerce Department said the US had worked with the country for decades to counter Iran and its proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

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Additionally, it noted, the UAE was the largest US trading partner in the Middle East, and that its foreign direct investment in the United States was valued at over $1 trillion.

Under the new regulation, the Commerce Department moved the UAE into a country grouping that allows more licence exceptions for military and dual-use items controlled by the department.