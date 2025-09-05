UAE: Unlicensed companies penalised for violating water resources laws in Fujairah

Authorities in Fujairah have penalised a number of unlicensed companies operating in the emirate in violation of laws governing environment protection.

Inspection and environmental compliance teams at the Fujairah Environment Authority said they caught several companies from outside the emirate operating without permission.

The inspections were aimed at ensuring that businesses follow proper legal procedures and obtain permits from the Authority and other competent bodies before engaging in commercial activity.

To protect groundwater and other vital water resources, inspectors moved swiftly to impose penalties.

Legal proceedings against the violators were launched under Law No. 2 of 2011, which regulates the extraction and protection of groundwater, as well as Federal Law No. 24 of 1999, which governs environmental protection and development.

Under these laws, offenders face punishments that include imprisonment of no less than one year and fines ranging between Dh2,000 and Dh100,000.

The Fujairah authority has also instructed offending companies to urgently rectify their status and obtain the necessary permits from relevant agencies to continue operating within the emirate legally.

Individual violators

In addition to these company violations, inspectors also caught individuals exploiting water resources from unauthorised sources. The Authority said such actions go against official regulations and jeopardise efforts to conserve groundwater. Legal steps were taken against the offenders, alongside awareness initiatives to educate them about federal and local laws on environmental and water resource protection.

In a statement, the Fujairah Environment Authority stressed that it will not tolerate violations against the environment, reaffirming its commitment to preserving the emirate’s natural resources.

“Protecting our groundwater and water resources is vital for ensuring sustainability for future generations and enhancing quality of life,” the Authority said, warning that further violators will face strict penalties.