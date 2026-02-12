UAE road accidents spike before iftar during Ramadan; 2pm-4pm most dangerous

Accidents in the UAE surge in the hours before iftar during Ramadan, with 2pm to 4pm emerging as the most dangerous window, according to an analysis of 2,771 motor insurance claims filed during last year’s holy month.

The data, covering the period from March 1 to 29, 2025, was jointly analysed by Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE to identify trends and raise awareness ahead of Ramadan.

According to the findings, 43 per cent of accidents occurred between noon and 6pm, followed by 28 per cent between 6pm and midnight. The two-hour stretch from 2pm to 4pm alone accounted for 17 per cent of all claims, making it the single most accident-prone period of the day.

In terms of weekly patterns, Mondays and Thursdays recorded the highest rate of accidents at 17 per cent each, while Sundays were the safest day at 9 per cent.

The analysis also found that in more than 65 per cent of accidents, a third party was at fault, while 35 per cent were attributed to the policyholder. Drivers aged 36 to 40 were identified as the most at-risk group, accounting for 24 per cent of claims.

Muralikrishnan Raman, Chief Financial Officer of Al Wathba Insurance, said the company wanted to share real-life data to benefit road users. “We collect a significant amount of claims data which we thoroughly analyze and we want to share the key findings for the good of the people and society in the UAE. In this instance, we analyzed 2,771 UAE claims data. The Ramadan period poses a specific challenge to UAE road users, and we want to contribute from our side to keep everyone safe on the roads."

Thomas Edelmann, Founder and Managing Director of RoadSafetyUAE, said motorists should be particularly cautious during Ramadan.

The report noted that fasting can result in dehydration and low blood sugar, affecting attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction time. Unusual meal timings and disrupted sleep patterns can also lead to fatigue, impatience and distraction, increasing risks on the road.

Ramadan safe driving tips

Edelmann urged all traffic participants to adopt the following precautions during the holy month:

• Be aware of your own potential limitations

• Watch out for other traffic participants potentially under the same effects

• Expect the unexpected and drive defensively

• Plan for possible delays and add a time buffer

• Always wear your seat belt

• Watch out in the time period between noon and iftar

• Anticipate sudden movements of other road users

• Keep a sufficient distance and do not tailgate

• Plan schedules properly and leave early to avoid rushing and speeding

• Stay off the roads at sundown, if possible

• Use your lights during dusk

• Avoid fatigue and get enough sleep

• Pull over immediately if you become drowsy

• Use public transport or taxis where possible

• Be considerate of fasting road users

• Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists should exercise extra caution