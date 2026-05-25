6-year-old boy saves sister in rare bone marrow transplant in Abu Dhabi

A six-year-old boy has saved his nine-year-old sister's life by donating bone marrow in a partially matched transplant performed at Yas Clinic in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC).

Razan was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia after developing unexplained bruising, recurrent infections and repeated bleeding episodes that led to multiple hospital admissions, with her immune system severely weakened.

After a series of comprehensive diagnostic tests at Yas Clinic, doctors confirmed no fully matched donor was available, either inside the family or through international donor registries. The breakthrough came from within the family: Razan's six-year-old brother was identified as a partial match, becoming her real chance of survival.

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The procedure was performed and within four weeks, Razan's bone marrow and immune system began to recover. She was discharged in stable condition and is now gradually returning to normal life under close follow-up from the specialised medical team.

"This medical achievement marks another important milestone in the advancement of bone marrow transplant and cellular therapy programmes in the UAE, and reflects the remarkable progress of the healthcare system in managing highly complex medical cases," said Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme at ADSCC. She added that the successful partially matched transplant reflects the readiness of Abu Dhabi's advanced medical expertise and infrastructure to deliver highly specialised, life-saving treatments in line with international standards.

Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic, said the case reflects the level of integration between multidisciplinary specialities and clinical expertise, "while also highlighting the importance of providing innovative treatment solutions that offer patients and their families renewed hope, even in the most challenging medical conditions."

Dr Mansi Sachdev, Consultant Paediatric Haematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist at Yas Clinic and ADSCC, said Razan's case required rapid intervention given her severe immunodeficiency and the absence of a fully matched donor. "Her young brother played a pivotal role in her treatment journey by giving her a true second chance at life through a partially matched donation, in one of the most emotional and impactful stories for the entire medical team," she added.

Severe aplastic anaemia is a rare and life-threatening disease that causes complete bone marrow failure, preventing the production of red blood cells, platelets and the white blood cells that fight infection. Early diagnosis and access to specialised transplant programmes remain critical to improving survival and recovery outcomes.

Yas Clinic, in partnership with ADSCC, continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a regional hub for regenerative medicine, cellular therapy and bone marrow transplantation, offering specialised care for both adults and children in line with the highest international medical standards.