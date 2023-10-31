UAE: Up to Dh5,000 fine for trucks for not registering in electronic tracking system

The new rule that comes into effect from Nov 1 makes it mandatory for transit trucks to instal tracking devices

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

The deadline for the UAE transport companies to register in the Electronic National System for Tracking Trucks and Shipments ended on October 30 and the fines for the violations will come into effect from November 1.

Under the system, all transit trucks using ports and land orders are mounted with a tracking device to ensure that these trucks follow the prescribed routes. Upon reaching the port or exiting the land border, the tracking devices are detached from the trucks.

This is part of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security's (ICP) plan to control the movement of trucks and shipments, ensure their safe arrival at the set time, and monitor violations and abuses that may occur. This includes all transit trucks carrying hazardous and restricted material and goods with high customs duties.

This technology was showcased by the ICP at the recently concluded world’s largest technology exhibition Gitex Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“If the truck driver goes to restricted areas, then the operation centre informs him that the route he has taken is wrong and asks him to change the route. In case of an accident on the road, the driver is contacted and the truck is stopped there,” an ICP spokesperson explained during the Gitex at the pavilion.

Fines

Since it is mandatory to attach the tracking devices to trucks, the violators would face penalty for non-compliance.

An official at the ICP pavilion at Gitex Global told Khaleej Times that the fines will come into effect from November 1.

As per the ICP statement issued earlier, there would be a fine of Dh1,000 for the first month and then Dh100 for each subsequent month, with a maximum of Dh5,000.

The registration in the system can be carried out by the licence holder or his legal representative by applying online and attaching the necessary documents, such as vehicle licence, company activity, truck plate number, etc. Then, an appointment should be fixed to instal the tracking devices on the truck, which means that it enters the system and is subject to the tracking and monitoring system adopted in the country.