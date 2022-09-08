Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of Queen Elizabeth II

She was a global icon, he says in his tribute

By Web Desk Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 9:43 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 9:47 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the announcement of her death, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted, “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people”.

Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world, the Dubai Ruler added in his post.