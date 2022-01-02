Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh181-billion budget for Dubai

The 25-year-old is a former farmer turned mason
The Ruler of Dubai has approved a budget of Dh181 billion for the fiscal years 2022-24.
In the budget approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dh60 billion is for the year 2022.
“The priority will remain citizens, their happiness and providing them the finest services,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
"The Dubai Government is continuing to consolidate the emirate's position as a global economic centre, enhance its competitiveness and meet our future aspirations in leading global economic recovery efforts,” Sheikh Hamdan added.
More details to follow
