Mohamed bin Zayed makes phone call to Kazakhstan President

The Crown Prince shared a photo and video of the aquatic mammal
UAE23 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today made a telephone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the UAE’s support for everything that could ensure the stability of Kazakhstan and preserve its security, institutions and social peace.
During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments in Kazakhstan in light of the recent events and the measures taken to establish security and protect institutions in the country.
ALSO READ:
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the government and people in Kazakhstan to overcome this difficult period quickly.
Tokayev extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his support for Kazakhstan, noting their strong ties in various spheres.
The phone call also touched on bilateral relations and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.
The Crown Prince shared a photo and video of the aquatic mammal
UAE23 hours ago
There were 58 requests for registration to care and rehabilitation centres last year compared to 84 requests in 2020
UAE1 day ago
The mega sale will be launched in partnership with DTCM as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
UAE1 day ago
The 13-minute movie chronicles the march of the Union
UAE2 days ago
AboFlah will raise funds to bring warmth to 100,000 refugee families in Africa and the Middle East this winter
UAE2 days ago
Phone scams are among the most serious threats facing customers
UAE2 days ago
The Dubai Ruler shared an inspiring snippet from his younger years
UAE2 days ago
From donating to charity to helping their loved ones build houses, here's how the millionaires of 2021 are doing
UAE2 days ago