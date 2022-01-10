Mohamed bin Zayed makes phone call to Kazakhstan President

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed his confidence in the ability of the Kazakh government and people to overcome this difficult period quickly

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today made a telephone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the UAE’s support for everything that could ensure the stability of Kazakhstan and preserve its security, institutions and social peace.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments in Kazakhstan in light of the recent events and the measures taken to establish security and protect institutions in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the government and people in Kazakhstan to overcome this difficult period quickly.

Tokayev extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his support for Kazakhstan, noting their strong ties in various spheres.

The phone call also touched on bilateral relations and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.