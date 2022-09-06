Meet Dubai Police's first female underwater explosives specialist

Her mission involves securing hazardous devices under any water surface

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 3:35 PM

Sergeant Khulood Al Marri has become the Dubai Police's first qualified female officer to handle explosives under water. The officer has 16 years of “outstanding performance” and a “long list” of achievements, the police said on Tuesday.

Sergeant Khulood is a member of the security inspections and explosives diffusers team at the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency. She underwent a six-month practical training course to acquire the necessary skills to conduct thorough inspections, detect suspicious items, and defuse and dispose of explosive hazards.

Additionally, Sgt. Khulood has been trained to utilise artificial intelligence-powered technologies to facilitate her missions and reduce potential risks that field specialists usually encounter.

The officer said she is passionate about being a cop. "I'm grateful to have a job that never ceases to motivate me with new challenges. The Dubai Police have created a motivating environment for the youth in general and women in particular to ensure we strive for nothing but excellence," she added.

Colonel Hisham Al Suwaidi, director of the Explosives Security Department, explained that Sgt. Khulood’s mission involves securing explosives or hazardous devices under any water surface. "She was among the first female batches to be professionally trained in 2020 on conducting security inspections and diffusing explosives. Afterwards, she enrolled in advanced diving courses and joined the underwater explosives team, which is responsible for disarming and disposing of explosive hazards.”

