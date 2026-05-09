Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for repeated phone calls, emotional distress

A man has been ordered to pay compensation totalling Dh60,000 after he was found guilty of repeatedly harassing another man through persistent phone calls that caused emotional distress and mental suffering.

The court ordered the defendant to pay an additional Dh9,000 to the victim after a criminal court had earlier awarded temporary compensation of Dh51,000 in the same case.

According to court records, the victim filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in compensation for moral and emotional damages, stating that the defendant deliberately caused him distress by repeatedly calling him over a period of time.

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The case had previously resulted in criminal proceedings, during which the defendant was convicted of intentionally causing nuisance and disturbance through repeated phone calls.

During the civil case, the defendant argued that the claim should be dismissed, saying the elements of civil liability had not been fully established and that the victim had already received compensation through the earlier criminal ruling.

However, the court said criminal judgments carry legal weight in related civil disputes when they establish the occurrence of the offence, its legal description and the responsibility of the accused.

The court noted that official records and the earlier criminal judgment confirmed the defendant had deliberately caused distress to the plaintiff through repeated phone communication.

In its ruling, the court found that the victim had suffered moral harm and emotional distress as a result of the defendant’s actions and determined that fair compensation for the damages amounted to Dh60,000.

As Dh51,000 had already been awarded in the criminal proceedings as temporary compensation, the court ordered the defendant to pay the remaining Dh9,000, along with court fees and legal expenses.