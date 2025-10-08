Look: Five projects that reinforce Sharjah’s global cultural status

Over the past 15 years, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has advanced beyond traditional urban development to firmly establish Sharjah as a global centre for culture and the arts, a sustainable platform for knowledge, and a dynamic destination for the creative economy in the region.

According to Shurooq’s recently issued 15-year progress report, the authority has delivered five major projects in the Arts & Culture sector, with total investments and partnerships amounting to Dh447 million. These are part of a comprehensive strategic portfolio that includes 52 projects across various sectors, spanning a total area of 60 million square feet throughout the emirate, with total investments and partnerships exceeding Dh7.2 billion.

The five projects that anchor Shurooq’s achievements in this sector are the Heart of Sharjah, House of Wisdom, Al Noor Island, Maraya Art Centre and 1971 Design Space, and Mleiha National Park. Collectively, they reflect Shurooq’s commitment to fostering a thriving cultural economy rooted in heritage, creativity, and sustainability.

These efforts align with UNESCO reports, which emphasise that cultural and creative projects are a significant economic and social driver, contributing meaningfully to GDP, creating job opportunities, and strengthening social cohesion, while also having a positive impact on sustainable development. This underscores the sector’s strategic importance as a key element in supporting sustainable growth and economic diversification, particularly in cities that adopt cultural identity as a central part of their urban fabric.

These investments also support the UAE’s drive to position the creative economy as a cornerstone of its growth and development strategy for the next 50 years, particularly as it is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors worldwide, contributing more than 6.1 per cent to global GDP and generating annual revenues exceeding $2 trillion.

Mleiha National Park: living archive and eco-friendly experience

Spanning 34.2 square kilometres in central Sharjah, Mleiha National Park presents a unique integration of heritage, education and outdoor adventure. The site features archaeological remains dating back over 210,000 years, alongside the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, which enables visitors to engage directly with the region’s ancient past. Experiences on offer include horseback riding, camping, mountain trekking and paragliding at Sky Adventures, the UAE’s first licensed paragliding centre. The park also provides astronomy-focused educational programmes, such as Space Camp, and is part of the Faya Palaeolandscape, which was officially inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2025.

House of Wisdom: a future-focused cultural hub

The House of Wisdom is unlike any other cultural project in the region, going beyond offering books to redefining our relationship with them. Built on an area of 40,391 square metres, it was inaugurated in 2019 to celebrate Sharjah’s recognition as UNESCO World Book Capital that year, and houses the iconic Scroll monument — a striking piece of public art symbolising the timeless power of knowledge and the written word.

The futuristic library houses around half a million titles across cultural, literary, and knowledge fields, including 105,000 print books, 400,000 digital titles through its various online platforms, over one million university theses, 34,000 journals and periodicals, and 56,000 videos, supporting its vision of knowledge as a fundamental right for all members of society and the role of libraries as platforms for cultural dialogue.

It is also well regarded for its sustainable architectural design, open spaces, and diverse intellectual events, attracting children, youth, researchers, writers, and students, and offering an experience that shifts them from passive recipients to active participants in cultural exchange.

Heart of Sharjah: a living heritage district

The Heart of Sharjah is one of the largest and most significant cultural restoration projects in the region, where Shurooq has reshaped the emirate’s historic centre transforming it into a vibrant district. Traditional markets such as Souq Al Arsah and Souq Al Shanasiyah have been revived, while old houses have been meticulously restored and repurposed in line with the highest standards of authentic architecture.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, together with its exclusive extension, The Serai Wing – Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, stands today as a testament to the revival of the heritage area as a centre of daily life and an open stage for interaction between visitors and the community. The project is now one of the region’s most prominent cultural and heritage destinations, hosting major events such as Sharjah Heritage Days and supporting initiatives that celebrate traditional crafts, folk arts, and local cuisine.

Al Noor Island: where nature meets art

Situated on Khalid Lagoon and spanning 45,470 square metres, Al Noor Island is a flagship project that seamlessly blends culture and nature into a multisensory visual experience. Visitors can explore art installations, interactive light structures, landscaped botanical trails, and standout features such as the Butterfly House. Since its opening, the island has attracted thousands of visitors from across the UAE and abroad, and it is recognised as one of the region’s leading family-friendly interactive destinations.

Maraya Art Centre and 1971 Design Space: sustainable creative economy platforms

In response to the evolving landscape of contemporary visual arts, Shurooq established the Maraya Art Centre and 1971 Design Space, each occupying over 621 square metres, serving as vibrant platforms hosting rotating exhibitions, artist residencies, open workshops, and intellectual forums that foster dialogue between art and the wider community. Maraya is dedicated to visual arts, while 1971 focuses on experimental contemporary design. Together, they have become instrumental in supporting emerging Emirati talent and facilitating participation in major cultural events, including Art Dubai, the Sharjah Biennial, and international exhibitions in cities such as Berlin, London, and Seoul.