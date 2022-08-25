Dubai Police hold graduation ceremony for 98 inmates

Programmes aim to qualify and train prisoners and also assist them with jobs once they serve their term

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 7:19 PM

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Dubai, in cooperation with the Danube Welfare Center, held the graduation ceremony for 98 inmates who successfully completed their English and Computer Science courses.

Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the Women's Prison, Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, Major Mohammad Abdullah Al Obaidly, acting director of inmates education and training department, Shabnam Qasim, director of Danube Welfare Center, and several officers and individuals from both sides attended the function.

Col Al Zaabi informed that the department set up training programmes every year in cooperation with internal and external partners. These programmes aim to qualify and train male and female inmates in various fields, including science, languages, and crafts, and assist them in finding jobs once they serve their terms and start afresh.

Major Al Obaidly explained that the programmes and courses play a significant role in the rehabilitation plan of male and female inmates at the Punitive and Correctional Institutions. “The occupational programmes and courses for male inmates include carpentry, blacksmithing, manufacture of fishing tools, mechanics, and painting. At the same time, women inmates attend classes in sewing, embroidery, drawing, and handicrafts. In addition, male and female inmates join religious and sports programmes held annually in cooperation with partners to achieve the most significant benefit for inmates."

Qasim expressed her pleasure and said that the programmes enhance the social responsibilities of the government and private entities in serving this segment to integrate into societies again.

"The cooperation with the Dubai Police resulted in educating and training four batches of male inmates in computer science and English language skills, both basic and advanced, along with two batches of female inmates who joined the English language program.