Dubai finds calm: How community groups offer residents support amid Iran attacks

More than 80,000 residents have joined Dubai Info Hub, a dedicated WhatsApp channel for verified city updates, as people increasingly turn to trusted networks and community groups for reassurance, support and practical guidance amid the Iran attacks.

According to a senior official behind MyDubai Communities, the channel was introduced to provide verified updates and practical information about life in the city, including official news, travel advisories, safety updates and key announcements.

Its growing subscriber base reflects “the importance of trusted communication during times when separating fact from speculation is critical”, Aida Al Busaidy, Associate Vice President of Consumer Advocacy and Social at Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, told Khaleej Times.

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At the same time, community groups across Dubai are adapting to meet a growing need for emotional support, routine and shared purpose. Al Busaidy said the shift has become more visible in recent weeks, with residents seeking “more than social interaction”.

Across the city, community groups are adapting to meet that need. Women Who Thrive has been hosting weekly check-in sessions that bring together 20 to 30 women in close-knit settings, creating what Al Busaidy described as a safe and supportive space for deeper connection.

The group has also introduced “The Regulate Room”, a series of online sessions led by professionals to help members reset, regulate and manage stress, as well as an “Accountability Club”, a virtual co-working space where women support one another in staying focused on personal and professional goals.

Staying active

Wellness communities are also seeing growing demand. The 5:30 Run group has expanded its sessions as more residents look for ways to stay active, build consistent routines and feel part of a supportive group environment.

Al Busaidy said many members now describe the runs not only as fitness activities, but as a way to reconnect with others and maintain positive routines. “Beyond fitness, these gatherings have naturally evolved into social moments that strengthen bonds,” she said.

For entrepreneurs, the support has taken a more practical form. Riyada Community has introduced business continuity sessions and free consultations, with members sharing tools and guidance to help business owners navigate with greater confidence.

“These are small but impactful ways residents are coming together, showing solidarity, and actively supporting one another,” Al Busaidy said.

What is MyDubai Communities?

It is a platform that brings together more than 140 verified, interest-led communities across wellness, arts, education, technology, sports, sustainability and entrepreneurship.

The platform was created to help residents and visitors feel connected to Dubai from the moment they arrive, particularly when the city can feel both exciting and unfamiliar. It builds on the wider #MyDubai initiative launched in 2014 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“At a time when the wider region is navigating geopolitical developments, the strength of a city is measured not only by its infrastructure but by the sense of belonging of its people. In Dubai, safety, stability and community go hand in hand,” Al Busaidy said.

Unlike conventional social platforms, MyDubai Communities is built around real-world participation.

“The platform supports residents in building circles of friends and creating routines through shared interests and experiences … This social infrastructure complements Dubai’s broader resilience model; while public services, hospitality venues and attractions continue to operate across the city, community networks ensure that people feel supported and connected. Together, they reinforce Dubai’s position as not only a global city to visit and invest in, but one where people genuinely feel at home,” said Al Busaidy.

Helping new residents adapt

For newcomers, Al Busaidy said, the wider ecosystem offers immediate access to active and trusted networks. For community organisers, the platform provides support through official amplification, introductions to partners, access to venues and opportunities to be part of major city events such as Dubai Fitness Challenge.

But the model is deliberately not top-down.

“Our role is to set the structure and clear the path, not to steer the outcome. When people feel trusted and supported, they contribute more meaningfully to the city’s social fabric,” she said.

The impact of these communities is assessed not only through numbers, but through recurring engagement, workshops, volunteering initiatives, participant feedback and the ability of groups to adapt during challenging periods.

Looking ahead, MyDubai Communities plans to focus on families, children, People of Determination, sustainability, gastronomy and the arts, while strengthening offline engagement through regular meetups and integration into major city events.

“Our goal remains simple and powerful: for every resident to find their people in Dubai, feel supported and contribute to a vibrant, confident city,” Al Busaidy said. “MyDubai Communities is therefore not just a platform: it has become an ecosystem for belonging, resilience, and everyday engagement in Dubai.”