Leading with Vision and Heart

Siddharth Balachandran receiving the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award 2023 from Indian President Draupadi Murmu at the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Convention in Indore. Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was also present.

When reflecting on the trailblazing Indian entrepreneurs who have left a significant impact in the UAE, Siddharth Balachandran's success story inevitably shines bright. The UAE has been a fertile ground for Indian business leaders who have established global brands in the world’s oil hub, and Balachandran is a prime example of this success. The UAE-based businessman and entrepreneur has carved out a niche for himself in the corporate world, contributing immensely to both his industry and his community.

Building an Institution

So, where did it all start? Hailing from the South Indian state of Kerala, Balachandran began his career in 1999 as a Strategic Accounts Executive at Dun & Bradstreet Information Services in Chennai, before he shifted, in 2002, to Dubai to work in Builders Merchants Est, a company specializing in building materials. Fast forward to today, Balachandran has transitioned from that role to becoming the head of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, a diverse business and investment holding conglomerate headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Buimerc Corporation Ltd, in addition to its investments and operating holding companies in India and Dubai, diversifies its portfolio with strategic equity investments, fixed investments, real estate assets, and specific world currencies. The company has expanded its investments across regulated global markets, including India, where it is an approved accredited investor. Over the years, Buimerc has invested in listed companies within India and select global markets, supported startup businesses through FDI, and engaged in Manufacturing and value enhancement enterprises through its subsidiaries.

Buimerc Corporation is also dedicated to addressing various societal challenges through its philanthropic arm in India, the Buimerc India Foundation. This foundation focuses on education, environmental sustainability, minority empowerment programs, and disaster relief in India.

A Legacy of Leadership

Great leaders are often dreamers, and this sentiment perfectly encapsulates Balachandran's vision. As the Executive Chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, Balachandran prioritises holistic success over monetary achievements. With over 20 years of investment experience, he follows a value investing model grounded in in-depth financial analysis.

The Indian businessman has also earned a reputation as an astute investor in the Indian financial markets, building stakes in fundamentally strong and growing companies. He is the largest individual stakeholder of the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, BSE Ltd, holding around 3.7 per cent of the institution. The market cap of BSE Ltd, as a company listed on NSE, is approx. ₹365.78 billion. In addition to this, he is also one of the significant stakeholders of the National Stock Exchange Limited, holding 0.32 per cent of the institution. The notional market cap of NSE limited, an unlisted company and India’s largest stock exchange, is approx. ₹3 trillion.

Adding to this, the NRI businessman, investor and philanthropist based in Dubai, holds several prominent positions, including membership on the board of governors of PIOCCI, GCC, UIBC and Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) in Dubai. In 2006, he was appointed as the Vice Chairman of India Club, Dubai, and has served as its chairman in 2010-12 and 2019-23, the first stint making him the youngest Chairman in India Club’s history. He is also Patron Governor of the Indian Social & Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, he also serves as the Director of Chinmaya International Residential School (CIRS) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman and CEO, Buimerc Corporation Ltd.

A Milestone Recognition Receiving India's highest civilian award, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, is no ordinary feat. This accolade, presented by the President of India during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, celebrates the outstanding contributions of Non- Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and institutions led by them. In January 2023, Balachandran was conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA, 2023), among 27 winners of the PBSA. The UAE-based entrepreneur was the only GCC recipient of India’s top honour, in the latest PBSA Award list, conferred during the PBD convention in January 2023 and is also one of the youngest PBSA recipients thus far. Expressing deep gratitude, Balachandran said that he was very honoured to be bestowed with such a recognition and articulated his desire to continue making a positive impact within the community in the future. Philanthropy at Heart While wealth creation has been integral to the business growth strategy, Balachandran has been widely recognised and commended for supporting a range of causes in the UAE and India including child and elder welfare, women's empowerment, healthcare, animal welfare, art, culture, and heritage. During Ramadan earlier this year, Balachandran donated Dh10 million to The Mother's Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support global education for underprivileged communities across the world. “As an Indian citizen living in the UAE, this is an opportunity for me to show the goodwill between these two great nations," he said. Balachandran's commitment to social causes is exemplary. During the 2010 financial crisis, he collaborated with the Indian Consulate to support families facing unemployment. In addition to his business accomplishments, he has been actively involved with numerous social and philanthropic organizations in the UAE, including Al Jalila Foundation, Smart Life Dubai, Dubai KMCC, Dubai Autism Centre, Science India Forum, Abu Dhabi Centre for Special Needs, Al Noor Training Centre for Special Needs, Rashid Paediatric Centre for Special Needs, and Senses Residential and Daycare for Special Needs.

