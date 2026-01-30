International raiders rock Meydan on dramatic night of upsets at the racing Carnival

Friday’s Dubai Racing Carnival at Meydan produced a dramatic reversal of fortunes as international raiders stole the spotlight, as trainer Charlie Appleby’s juggernaut failed to assert its dominance.

The evening highlighted both the depth of overseas talent and the unpredictability that makes the Carnival such a thrilling global showcase.

Appleby had arrived at Meydan with strong representation, holding favourites in six of the eight races on the card sponsored by DP World, but the dominant trainer was upstaged by European and UK challengers who demonstrated the scope of today's international racing circuit. Only local champions Doug Watson and Bhupat Seemar were able to hold the line for home trainers.

The standout result of the evening came in the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes, a race previously dominated by Appleby, who had won the last seven editions. However, it was Fort George, trained in the UK by Ed Walker, who delivered a thrilling upset, narrowly defeating Appleby’s Arabian Light by a nose.

“I’m thrilled. Ed Walker sent two horses over here, and they’re both winners,” said “It was a dramatic night,” said British jockey Kieran Shoemark, who comes from a racing family. “He (Fort George) has really improved since he’s been over here.

“He showed a willing attitude in the closing stages, as I think the second (Arabian Light) went three-quarters of a length up on us, but he battled hard. I think he could step back up in the trip again; he’s pretty versatile.”

Owner Dr Jim Hay added: “That was fantastic. Kieran couldn’t pull the horse up! Alex [Cole, Racing Manager] and Ed Walker will put their heads together and come up with a plan, but it was always the intention to keep him here right up until World Cup night.”

European raiders continued to impress in other races on the card. Denmark enjoyed a remarkable night, highlighted by a victory for Taifuu in the three-year-old fillies’ Mawj Stakes. Jockey Oliver Wilson celebrated his first Carnival win, while trainer Soren Jensen recorded his second. Taifuu came from off the pace to defeat Fairy Oak by three-quarters of a length, marking her third consecutive win.

“I’m a bit surprised and very happy!” Wilson said. “I wasn’t expecting her to win today as she hasn’t run for three months, so to deliver this performance straight away is very exciting. I’m sure there’s more to come, too, as she’ll be even better over 1600 metres. She can be quite energetic in training, and they’ve done a brilliant job of getting her nice and relaxed for today.”

Denmark’s success continued when Bent Olsen trained Great Wish to victory in the Listed Dubai Sprint. French ace Mickael Barzalona guided the five-year-old to the line after a smart ride from mid-pack, beating Two Tribes by a length and a half.

“The question mark was whether he would be fast enough to follow the speed, but he did and stayed on well at the end,” said Epsom Derby (G1) and Dubai World Cup (G1) winning rider Barzalona.

The father-son duo of Simon and Ed Crisford continued to make their mark, posting the only double of the night to reach a tally ofnine winners for the 2025–2026 Carnival season. Their momentum continues a season of consistent success, emphasising both planning and race-day execution.

The Crisfords struck early in the evening when Title Role, a horse who has been highly regarded by the team, claimed the Jumeirah Guineas Trial with James Doyle in the saddle.

“The slow pace did suit him, as the little worry was going up in trip,” Doyle explained. “He was the one to beat, so the guys were happy to follow me rather than pitch me out, which was nice. I wanted to go as slow as I could for as long as I could before I let him go, and then he ran home well.”

Telemark provided Simon and Ed with a second triumph in the DP World Logistics Handicap, prevailing in a tight finish over Mount Kosciuszko.

“He’s not the biggest horse, but he’s got a very big heart,” said winning jockey William Buick. “When I hit the front, the horse that finished second came to run me down, and he sensed it, and he found more gain. Those races are tough, so credit to him.”

The father-daughter team of Jamie and Saffie Osborne continued their strong Carnival with a late surge from The Fingal Raven in the Dubai Auto Market Handicap.

“I’m just very grateful that Dominic and David, his owners, have been so patient with him, as we’ve always thought a lot of him, so it’s great it’s finally come to fruition,” said Saffie. “He has a wicked turn of foot for a horse over this trip, and it’s nice to see it put to good use today.”

Home trainers Watson and Seemar showcased local talent with Salloom and Tap Leader, the latter a Russian G1 winner making a victorious UAE debut.

“He’s a horse I’ve had in high regard since I got back this season,” said Tadhg O’Shea, rider of Tap Leader. “A lot of credit goes to (starter) Shane Ryan and the stalls team, who have done a lot of work with him after he flipped in the gates in December. He’s very straightforward, apart from his blip at the gates. I think he’s a horse with a big future.”

Friday’s Carnival confirmed that international raiders are ready to challenge long-standing local dominance, while the depth of competition has ensured an unpredictable, yet exciting evening at Meydan. The Dubai Racing Carnival resumes next Friday, 6 February.