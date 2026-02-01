Global giant DP World boosts Indian golf in historic multi-year partnership marking a new era

Indian professional golf has reached a defining moment, one that could transform the sport’s landscape and elevate it onto the global stage.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has announced a landmark multi-year partnership with DP World, under which the Dubai's government-owned global logistics leader becomes the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the country’s premier professional golf tour.

One of the most significant commercial investments in Indian golf to date, the agreement signals a new phase of growth, ambition and global alignment for the sport.

Already the Title Partner of the DP World Tour, DP World’s expanded involvement in India underlines a strategic commitment to golf as a platform for performance, partnership and long-term development. For the PGTI, the partnership represents far more than branding; it is a structural boost designed to elevate standards, expand opportunities and connect Indian golf more directly with the global ecosystem.

Under the agreement, DP World will work closely with the PGTI to strengthen tour infrastructure and long-term sustainability, develop international playing pathways for India’s leading professionals, and support grassroots and junior programmes across key cities. The wider ambition is clear: to position India as a meaningful hub within DP World’s global golf network.

India in global focus

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, MENA and India Subcontinent, said: “India holds a pivotal place in DP World’s global vision and stands among our most dynamic and strategic markets. Our long-term ambition here spans ports, logistics and fully integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions.

“In India, DP World’s presence goes far beyond enabling trade. We are deeply invested in building long-term capabilities, strengthening infrastructure, creating employment, and supporting communities that are integral to the nation’s growth.

“Our partnership with PGTI as the Official Umbrella Partner reinforces this commitment. Golf in India is experiencing strong momentum with significant untapped potential, and this collaboration allows us to play a meaningful role in accelerating its growth,” Soomar added.

“By supporting the PGTI, we are investing in grassroots development, nurturing young talent, and creating pathways for Indian golfers to compete with confidence on the global stage.”

As India’s only official professional golf tour and a member of the International Federation of PGA Tours, the PGTI has played a central role in the sport’s domestic growth, staging world-ranking events, expanding competitive opportunities and creating pathways for Indian professionals to progress internationally.

Partnership could be transformational

Amitabh Kant, Board Member of the PGTI and former CEO of NITI Aayog and G20 Sherpa, believes the partnership could be transformational.

“DP World’s association with the PGTI gives a tremendous boost to Indian professional golf,” said Kant. “Their global experience, international reach, and deep commitment to sports development will help the Tour scale new heights.

“This partnership will not only strengthen India’s presence in world golf but also inspire the next generation of Indian golfers to compete at the highest level.”

The timing of the announcement is significant. Under the leadership of its President, Kapil Dev, one of India’s most iconic sporting figures, the PGTI has undergone rapid expansion. The Tour has increased its number of events, raised prize money, attracted new partners and explored new venues nationwide.

During the 2025 season, the PGTI staged 36 events with a combined prize purse exceeding INR 35 crore, excluding the Hero Indian Open and the DP World India Championship, underlining the Tour’s growing scale and ambition.

Alliance elevates Indian golf

Kapil Dev said the partnership aligns perfectly with the PGTI’s long-term vision.

“We are delighted to welcome DP World as our Umbrella Partner. DP World’s global stature and long-standing association with the sport align perfectly with our vision of elevating Indian golf,” said Dev.

“This partnership will strengthen our competitive structure, enhance opportunities for players, and accelerate the long-term development of professional golf in the country. Together with DP World, we are entering a new era of momentum, visibility, and excellence for Indian golf.”

The agreement builds on DP World’s deepening footprint in Indian golf, highlighted in 2025 by the launch of the DP World India Championship, which features on both the DP World Tour and the PGTI schedule. The company has ambitious plans for the event to become a permanent fixture on both calendars, further embedding India within the global professional golf landscape.

DP World’s association with the sport dates back to 2009, when it became the Presenting Partner of the European Tour’s season-ending championship in Dubai. That relationship evolved into a title partnership in 2012, before DP World became the Title Partner of the entire Tour in 2022.

With this latest move, DP World is not just backing Indian golf, it is helping shape its future.