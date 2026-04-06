UAE Pro League: Al Ain secure top spot with win over Ajman

Al Ain reclaimed the top spot in the ADNOC Pro League after a 2-0 win over Ajman at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

The win takes Al Ain to 53 points, moving them back to the summit ahead of Shabab Al Ahli, who sit second on 52 points. Ajman remain on 24 points in seventh place.

Al Ain made a strong start and needed just six minutes to open the scoring. Soufian Rahimi finished a cross from Amadu Niang to give the hosts an early lead, setting the tone for the match.

The goal forced Ajman to adopt a more cautious approach, but Al Ain continued to control the tempo and create chances, while maintaining defensive solidity at the back.

In the second half, Al Ain sustained their attacking pressure and doubled their lead in the 58th minute through Laba Kodjo, who capitalised on another well-worked move to secure the result.

Ajman attempted to respond, but Al Ain remained in control for the remainder of the match, comfortably seeing out the win to secure three valuable points and return to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Sharjah returned to winning ways with a 2-1 comeback win over Al Wasl at Sharjah Stadium.

Al Wasl took the lead in the 17th minute through Nicolas Gimenez, who finished from inside the box to give his side a first-half advantage after an evenly contested opening period.

Sharjah responded strongly in the second half, equalising in the 49th minute through Ousmane Camara with a composed finish from close range.

The hosts continued to push forward and completed the comeback in the 66th minute, as Khaled Al Dhanhani rose to head home the winning goal.

Al Wasl pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages, with a dangerous cross cleared by the Sharjah defence in the 79th minute, while Miguel Borja's effort narrowly missed the target in the 85th minute.

Sharjah also threatened on the counter, but Al Wasl goalkeeper Khaled Alsenaani denied a clear chance in the 86th minute.

In stoppage time, Al Wasl were reduced to ten men after Majid Surour received a second yellow card, as Sharjah held on to secure all three points.

With this result, Sharjah move up to 24 points in eighth place, while Al Wasl remain on 33 points in fifth.