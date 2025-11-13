Nagelsmann backs Woltemade to shine for injury-hit Germany

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday backed Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade to lead the line for his injury-hit side in their 2026 World Cup qualification bid.

The Germans face Luxembourg away on Friday before returning home to take on Slovakia on Monday, with the latter match likely to determine who qualifies for the tournament directly.

Woltemade, 23, has only played six games for Germany since making his debut in June. He scored the winner in October's 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland, his first Germany goal.

"Right now he's super important because we've got a few players out injured in that position and because he's a very good player," Nagelsmann said.

"He's in high demand for us right now because he's doing well, he's important in pressing, in holding onto the ball and in scoring goals."

The 1.98-metre tall Woltemade hit the ground running in England after moving to Newcastle in the summer, scoring in four of his first five Premier League games.

"He's scored several times already. He's popular with the fans. He feels comfortable in the city," Nagelsmann said.

"Right now the situation is good for Nick and good for us too."

Captain Joshua Kimmich was on Thursday ruled out of the Luxembourg match with an ankle injury, becoming the latest to join Nagelsmann's overcrowded casualty ward.

Bayern Munich centre-back Jonathan Tah will captain Germany in Kimmich's absence.

Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Niclas Fuellkrug and Tim Kleindienst are all on the injury list, while Karim Adeyemi will miss Friday's match with a yellow card suspension.

After a surprise 2-0 loss to Slovakia in Bratislava in their opening fixture in September, Germany have steadied the ship, winning three from three.

Germany are level on points in their World Cup qualifying group with second-placed Slovakia but ahead on goal difference.

Slovakia, who host Northern Ireland on Friday, travel to Leipzig to face Germany on Monday in a match which will decide who finishes atop the Group A standings.

Regardless of Friday's results, both Germany and Slovakia cannot qualify until Monday's match.

Only the first-placed team is guaranteed to qualify for next year's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Luxembourg have lost four from four in World Cup qualifying, including a 4-0 loss to Germany in October.

Four-time winners Germany have never failed to qualify for a World Cup in the tournament's history.