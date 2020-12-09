Sheikh Mohammed meets camel trekkers on last day of their 550km desert journey Web Report Published on December 9, 2020 at 16.33

1 of 6 A group of men and women who teamed up to explore the desert on camelback had a very pleasant surprise on the final day of their journey. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met the participants of the seventh annual Camel Trek on Tuesday afternoon.

The convoy was on its way to their final destination at the Heritage Village inside Dubai’s Global Village when they met Sheikh Mohammed in Dubai’s Al Marmoom area.

2 of 6 Meet the trekkers: The camel trekkers included eight women and three men. They were exploring the desert as part of the annual trek organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC).

Sheikh Mohammed spoke to Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC, who led the camel trekkers — Sarah Steck, Gesa Eggeling, Jana Christin Schmiedel and Martin Kaiser from Germany; Emilie Chapant and Anna Aiko from France; Marian Valero from South Africa; Danuse Zdenkova from the Czech Republic; Nonna Akopian from Russia; Ignacio Delgado from Spain; and Essa Al Swaidi from the UAE.

3 of 6 550km, 10 days: The convoy covered 550 kilometres in 10 days. The began their journey from Liwa’s Empty Quarters, Abu Dhabi on November 29.

4 of 6 Covid challenges: Hind bin Demaithan Al Qemzi, HHC Director of Events, said the trekkers followed strict health and safety measures, which included Covid-19 tests every four days. Participants were also given individual tents.

5 of 6 Bedouin way of life: The camel trekkers got a hands-on experience of the UAE culture and heritage as they travelled through sand dunes and wildlife reserves. They experienced the life of Bedouins.